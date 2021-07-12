Indore: DAVV in Catch-22 over BHMS exam issue; Students press for exams but colleges claim session is incomplete

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which was planning to hold exams of Bachelor in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course in August, is not in a Catch-22 situation with students pressing for exams at the earliest whereas their colleges are claiming that their session and syllabus is still incomplete.

In a quandary, DAVV has decided to constitute a committee asking it to give its report in the matter.

Lately, DAVV planned to conduct BHMS first, second, third and fourth year exams and invited examination forms.

When students filled examination forms and submitted in their colleges but the colleges denied forwarding the same saying that their syllabus and session is incomplete.

To this, a group of students approached DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari and asked him to direct their college principals to forward their examination forms.

Tiwari reportedly spoke to one college principal who informed him that the minimum of one session of BHMS course should be minimum 10 months but students have completed only seven to eight months.

Besides, the principal reportedly told Tiwari and many of the students who approached him are ineligible for exam as their previous some papers of their previous exams are also not cleared.

However, the students denied the claims by the principal.

Taken aback by the development, the DAVV is now in a quandary whether to proceed with the exams in August or not.

However, as of now, the university said that it would constitute a committee will ascertain whether the minimum duration of session for conduct of exams has been completed and names of the students who are eligible for exams.

“After ascertaining all facts into the matter, we will decide dates of exams,” Tiwari said.