Indore: Couple Sent To Police Remand For Three More Days

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The couple, who were arrested for killing a woman and her friend at her place in the Aerodrome area, were produced before the court from where they were sent to the police remand for three more days.

The police are collecting the evidence and the recreation of the incident would be done again. Aerodrome police station in charge Rajesh Sahu said that Mamta alias Pinky and Nitin were arrested in connection with the double murder case.

They allegedly killed Ravi Thakur and Sarita Narvariya at her place in Ashok Nagar area on Saturday. Pinky was being blackmailed by Ravi for a few days so she was upset. She and her husband Nitin prepared a plan to kill Ravi and Sarita. As per the plan, they reached Sarita’s place and they called Ravi there.

Before Ravi reached there, the accused killed Sarita using a sharp-edged weapon and killed Ravi too when he reached there. They also tried to destroy the evidence at the crime scene. They had taken mobile phones of Ravi and Sarita and burnt the mobile phones as Ravi had some videos which were being used to blackmail Pinky. Sahu said that the accused were produced before the court again and they were sent to the police remand for three days. They are being questioned for their modus operandi as well.