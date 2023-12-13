MP: Life Sentence For Grandfather In Gwalior Rape And Murder Of 10-Year-Old Granddaughter

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing case of rape and murder, a grandfather has been handed a life sentence by the court in Gwalior on Tuesday for the assault on his 10-year-old granddaughter.

The accused named Kallu Rathore raped the girl two and a half years ago and threw the body in the bushes. The lifeless body of the girl was discovered in the bushes near Hazira police station area. It was revealed that in the final moments, she was seen with Rathore, who was supposed to be her grandfather, as he took her under the pretext of treating her with an ice cream. CCTV footage also aided the police investigation.

On June 26, 2022, the innocent girl was playing in the temple premises in front of her house with her elder brother. At that time, Rathore, arrived there and took the girl with him, claiming to treat her with ice cream. After that, the girl was not found. When the girl's father questioned her uncle upon returning home, Rathore claimed to have treated her to ice cream. Following this, the father filed a missing person report at the Hazira police station. When the police were searching for the girl, two days later, her body was found in the bushes near the Vaishno Pura railway line.

After committing the crime, she was brutally murdered with stones. When Rathore was questioned, he admitted to his crime. The police filed charges against the accused relative Rathore, including murder, rape, kidnapping, and under the POCSO Act. He has been sentenced to a total fine of one lakh rupees for all charges. In addition, he has been punished with a life sentence under the POCSO Act.

Notably, this is the first death penalty issued by the district court this year for a case involving murder and rape. The accused has been in custody since his arrest and is currently in central jail.