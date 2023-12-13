Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Set To Take Oath Today

Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohan Yadav is all set to become Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.

The event will take place at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground at 11:30 am, which is expected to have prominent guests like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Alongside Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take the oath. Detailed arrangements for the ceremony were shared by state BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The unexpected choice of Yadav over Chouhan concluded weeks of speculation. Yadav, associated with the RSS and from the OBC community, emerged as the surprising pick.

Mohan Yadav, the current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain. He has been an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and represents the Ujjain South constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Apart from his political journey, Yadav, who holds a PhD, became the higher education minister on July 2, 2020, in the Shivraj cabinet. With years of experience and dedication, he is now going to take on the role of Chief Minister, aiming to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.