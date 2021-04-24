Indore: Corona puts a full stop to grand weddings in April

Indore: The wedding industry took a big hit when the pandemic struck India. Weddings became smaller and fewer, and the never-ending ceremonies and long guest lists got trimmed.

Small, intimate celebrations and virtual weddings found takers. Just when Covid cases seemed to have come down earlier this year and the wedding industry was starting to feel optimistic, the country is witnessing another surge in cases and fresh restrictions by the authorities.

While weddings were on a break since January this year, many couples were looking forward to having their dream wedding or at least tie the knot this year starting April. The wedding muhurat for Hindu weddings began on April 24. However, due to coronavirus outbreak, the love birds must wait further till the second wave is controlled to tie the knot.

As authorities call for night curfew in multiple cities, weddings are once again being rescheduled and cancelled. “In Indore, where the rules have suddenly changed - people are scrambling to re-organise their weddings,” wedding planner Nikhil Sadhwani said. He added that some people are trying to shift their weddings to places with fewer restrictions (like Goa), others are delaying them indefinitely.