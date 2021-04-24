Madhya Pradesh: Groom takes out marriage procession in Hatpipliya breaching Covid norms, booked

Hatpipliya (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Local police on Friday registered case against bridegroom and marriage garden proprietor for violating Covid-19 norms in the village.

Case has been registered against groom Rahul alias Laddu Saktawat and Santosh Patidar under Sections 187, 188, 270, 271 of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Epidemic Act, 1897, for violating corona norms.

Amid rise in corona cases, Dewas district collector Chandramauli Shukla has imposed ban on social gatherings including marriage processions. But on Thursday evening, ignoring all directives, Rahul and his family took out a marriage procession in the village.

Worse, his family members and relatives gathered at Sidhi Vinayak Garden in large numbers owned by Patidar. Taking cognisance, administration ordered Hatpipliya police to register case against Rahul and Santosh Patidar.