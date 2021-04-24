Madhya Pradesh: 5 COVID patients die in Galaxy Hospital, Jabalpur due to glitch in oxygen supply

The police personnel, who were patrolling the area.

reached the hospital at night on receiving a message about the outcry of family members outside the facility.

"They complained that their loved ones died due to the lack of oxygen supply as the stock got exhausted," the CSP said.

The hospital was waiting for the supply of 10 oxygen cylinders late night on Thursday, but the vehicle transporting them broke down. Later, a police team was rushed to the private agency to collect the cylinders, he said.

"A vehicle was arranged and 10 medical oxygen cylinders were brought to the hospital," he said.

The family members have urged the police to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Police also cordoned off the entire area as family members of the deceased were highly agitated and in an aggressive mood.