Indore Cops Hold Meeting With Religious Leaders Over Loudspeaker Restrictions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandan Nagar police held a meeting with religious leaders of the areas regarding the implementation of the state government’s recent order to ban loudspeakers and DJs at religious gatherings at a volume exceeding the prescribed limits.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Indramani Patel urged the representatives of the religious places of all communities to follow the guidelines to control illegal use of loudspeakers in religious places. Maulvis and priests were advised to use the volume as prescribed by the Pollution Control Board. Several religious leaders attended the meeting and assured the police officials of following the guidelines.

IMC seizes goods displayed outside Rajwada market shops

Indore Municipal Corporation seized goods displayed outside the shops around Rajwada market. The action came a day after Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav advised the shopkeepers to keep their goods inside their shops. Bhargav had warned the shopkeepers during inspection that IMC is going to take action against those encroaching upon footpaths, leading to traffic congestion in the area.

“When you put goods on footpaths, pedestrians are forced to walk on roads which results in traffic congestion. For everybody's convenience, keep the goods inside the shops else IMC will confiscate them and penalise,” the Mayor had told the shopkeepers. Along with this, the Mayor also directed the official concerned regarding the operation of city buses in the middle of Rajwada market in a manner that does not add up to traffic woes. Operation of public transport in Rajwada is necessary for common people’s convenience, he added.