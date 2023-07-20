Indore: Conman Posing As CISF Official Dupes Woman Of Rs 54,000 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was duped of Rs 54000 by a conman, who posed as a CISF official in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Wednesday. The accused had posted on a social media platform that he has to send rakhis to his sisters so he wanted to buy the same. When the woman contacted him, the accused managed to steal money from her account.

ACP (Juni Indore) Dishesh Agrawal informed that the woman is employed in a hostel in the Bhanwarkuan area. She had seen a post on a social media platform from one Pawan Kumar, who mentioned that he is a CISF official and wants to buy rakhis to send them to his sisters. The woman replied to his post when the accused contacted her.

He chose some rakhis and told the woman to send them to his address. He later sent a UPI ID to her on the pretext of sending money to her. Somehow, he managed to get the OTP from the woman and stole Rs 54,000 from her bank account.

When the woman received a message about the deduction of the money from the account, she contacted her bank and later lodged a complaint with the police. On the basis of the mobile number and UPI ID, the police are trying to identify the accused.

