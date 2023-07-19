Bhopal: Sports Competition To Be Held In Assembly Constituencies

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MLA Cup sports competition will be held in all the Assembly constituencies of Bhopal district from July 27 to August 13. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has laid emphasis on wide publicity of sports activities and participation of youths in sports competitions through public representatives.

Kabaddi, kho-kho, wrestling, boxing, judo, hockey, volleyball, football, basketball and table-tennis competition will be held as per MLA’s recommendation of his Assembly constituency under MLA's Cup. The competition will be organised by selecting any of the above sports. A sum of Rs 1 lakh will be spent on the event.

