Bhopal: BMC Hires 6 NGOs Despite Adequate Staff

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite having adequate staff at ward level, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has hired services of six non-government organisations (NGOs) to carry out Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness survey) for six months in the city.

The Central government team will visit city in August to assess the status of cleanliness in the city. The city has 85 wards and each NGO will work in 14 wards.

BMC will make payment at collector rate to NGO staff. Two NGO personnel are mandatory in each ward. The services of these NGOs were suspended earlier. However, they have been given another chance on previous terms and conditions.

Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member RK Singh said, “These NGOs are Sahara Manch, Swayam Siddha, HMS (Human Metrics, Divine Waste Management Private Limited) & Gramin Sansthan, Elite Foundation, Divine Waste Management Services and Om Sai Vision.” Mayor Malti Rai, said, “BMC has hired six NGOs for six months only for Swachh Survekshan 2023. Payment will be made at collector rate and guideline to their staff. These six NGOs have been allocated all 85 wards and zones. As their payment will be fixed at collector rate, it will be decided later on after calculation.”

Why NGOs

BMC Employees Union president Ashok Verma said, “Despite adequate staff in wards, BMC has hired NGOs. It is waste of money. BMC administration is not giving timely salary to its regular employees but it is wasting money on NGOs, which were removed earlier.”