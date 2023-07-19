 Indore Commodities Buzz of July 19: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image

Date – July 19, 2023, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5200- Rs 5225

Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,200 - Rs 10,400

Toor Karnataka Rs 10,300 – Rs 10,600

Toor Nimari Rs 8700 – Rs 10,000

Moong Best Rs 7400 – Rs 7700

Moong Average Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Best Rs 7400 – Rs 8500

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 7000

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6200 - Rs 6300

Raida Rs 4700 - Rs 4900

Soyabean Best Rs 5000

Soyabean Average Rs 4700 - Rs 4900

Gold (24K) Rs 56,700 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 75,000 (per kg)

