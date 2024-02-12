 Indore: Congress Offers Sumitra Mahajan To Join Congress And Become Lok Sabha Candidate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Congress Offers Sumitra Mahajan To Join Congress And Become Lok Sabha Candidate

Indore: Congress Offers Sumitra Mahajan To Join Congress And Become Lok Sabha Candidate

Earlier, Mahajan had offered former chief minister Kamal Nath to join BJP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Sumitra Mahajan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Retaliating against the former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s offer to Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath to join BJP by taking the name of Lord Ram, Congress on Monday offered the veteran BJP leader to join Congress and become the Lok Sabha candidate from their side.

President of Congress’ RTI wing Girish Joshi and divisional spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal offered Mahajan to join congress with the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram and Jai Samvidhan’.

“Country is witnessing the ‘murder’ of the country's constitution given by Baba Ambedkar and senior BJP leaders are doing the same. We offer Mahajan to join the Congress party and to become the Lok Sabha candidate, getting a chance to save the constitution,” Joshi said.

Read Also
Indore: Chartered Bus Rams Into School Bus Carrying Students, 4 Injured; Caught On Cam
article-image

He added that Mahajan has recently offered Kamal Nath to join BJP but she should join Congress.

“She is a veteran party leader who is sidelined by her own party. She should stand up against ‘tyranny’ and must come with us to save the nation,” Joshi added.

Mahajan had offered Kamal Nath to join BJP

Notably, Mahajan had offered Nath to join BJP and said, “If he wants to come and do good work for the nation then he should join by taking Ram’s (Lord Rama) name. What is the harm in it?”

She had said that the country is moving on the path of development and everyone has to work together for development.

Read Also
Indore: Over 11K Homes, Commercial Units Turn Energy Producers In Western MP
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Indore Holds Hyderabad Chapter Alumni Meet

IIT Indore Holds Hyderabad Chapter Alumni Meet

Demolishing Homes Has Become Fashionable For Civic Bodies, Says MP HC, Pulls Up Ujjain Authorities

Demolishing Homes Has Become Fashionable For Civic Bodies, Says MP HC, Pulls Up Ujjain Authorities

Indore: Congress Offers Sumitra Mahajan To Join Congress And Become Lok Sabha Candidate

Indore: Congress Offers Sumitra Mahajan To Join Congress And Become Lok Sabha Candidate

MP: 4th Accused Nabbed From Ratlam For Operating Shell Company In Mumbai

MP: 4th Accused Nabbed From Ratlam For Operating Shell Company In Mumbai

MP: Poisonous Toddy Kills Mother, Her 8-Year-Old Son Battles For Life

MP: Poisonous Toddy Kills Mother, Her 8-Year-Old Son Battles For Life