Indore: Congress Knocks ECI Doors Against Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Nomination, Accuses Him Of Omitting Details Of Two Serious Cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Putting allegations on the district election officer for working hand in glove with BJP candidate from Indore-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya, Congress knocked the Election Commission of India’s door to complain against the election officer and to take objection on Vijayvargiya’s affidavit.

Senior Congress leader and Congress’ Indore in-charge Charan Singh Sapra said that the district election officer has put the Congress’ objection against Kailash Vijayvargiya’s affidavit even when he hides information about two criminal cases against him.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sapra said, “We are lodging a complaint against district election officer with chief commissioner of Election Commission of India for ignoring the fact that Vijayvargiya is an absconder and has charges of gang rape on him which he hides in his affidavit. Nomination of Surendra Patwa and others was put on hold in other districts over many such issues but officials in Indore didn’t take any action.”

Demands to cancel Vijayvargiya's nomination

Congress MLA from Indore-1 Sanjay Shukla has submitted a complaint to the Election Commission and demanded that Vijayvargiya's nomination be cancelled for filing a `false' affidavit.

“Vijayvargiya deliberately concealed information about two criminal cases, pending in courts at Alipur in West Bengal and Durg in Chhattisgarh, and hence his nomination as a BJP candidate from Indore-1 should be cancelled,” the Congress leaders said.

Reacting to the allegation, Vijayvargiya had told reporters, "Congress should do clean politics and fight. There are many cases going on against me and there is nothing to hide from the government about these cases." If any case has been missed while filing the affidavit, we will rectify the mistake."

However, his nomination was cleared by the returning officer on October 31.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)