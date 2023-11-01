Aamne-Samne: BJP City President Gaurav Randive Alleges Congress' Counterpart Surjeet Singh Chaddha Wanted To Be In BJP 

BJP City President Gaurav Randive and Congress Surjeet Singh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city president of BJP Gaurav Randive alleged that the city president of Congress Surjeet Singh contacted him and pleaded him to take the latter into BJP in the past, on Wednesday afternoon.

Whereas, back firing at Randive, Chaddha also said that the former has the roots of Congress and he started his political career from NSUI (National Student’s Union of India) and Youth Congress.

The war of words among these two political rivals was witnessed in the first face-off between political rivals of MP Election 2023, “Aamne-Samne” held at Indore Press Club where both the senior leaders passed on various allegations to each other.

War Of Words

BJP’s Gaurav Randive said, “Congress’ Surjeet Chaddha contacted me and requested me to take him into BJP, when he was not made the City President of Congress.” "He was so desperate to join BJP and tried many forums to get an entry in our party," Randive added.”

Reacting furiously to Randive, Surjeet Chaddha warned him of taking legal action against the former for making 'baseless' allegations. He said, “Randive’s allegations are totally baseless and he must give proof of this statement. Otherwise, I’ll file a defamation case against him.”

Both Claim 6 Seats In Indore Urban Areas

As the face-off proceeded, Randive also targeted Congress for not condemning the statement of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin, who termed Sanatan Dharm as disease like Dengue and Malaria.

Whereas, Chaddha alleged that Randive tried to divert the main issues of Madhya Pradesh and Indore but highlighted unnecessary issues.

At last, both the city presidents have claimed that thier parties are going to win all the 6 seats in Indore urban areas.

