 Indore Assembly Seat Nominations: Total Of 102 Candidates To Contest Election From Constituency This Time
This time candidates of both the major parties have filed two or more forms, which is why the number of forms exceeds the number of candidates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
MP Assembly Elections 2023 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 102 candidates will be contesting the assembly elections 2023 from Indore this year. As scrutiny of nomination papers were conducted on Tuesday, 137 nominations were filed this time, out of which 129 were found eligible.  

As per the audit, 108 candidates filed the nominations from 9 assembly constituencies of Indore district. After scrutiny, 129 nominations 102 candidates were found correct and 8 were rejected due to shortcomings and 2 withdrew their forms.

This time candidates of both the major parties have filed two or more forms, which is why the number of forms is more than the number of candidates. Congress has fielded only 1 candidate from Indore-5 and Sanwer.

In 2018, 120 candidates filed nomination papers and after the nomination scrutiny 96 candidates were left in the fray. This year, there have been 12 fewer papers than last time.

The picture will be clearer after the withdrawal of names on November 2. Maximum 18 candidates have filled the forms in Assembly 5. In the last election, Depalpur had the maximum number of 17 candidates.

According to the District Election Officer, Gopal Dariyani of Congress from Indore-4, Anjali Shukla from Indore-1, Leeladhar Chauhan from Saver and Balram Verma of BJP from Rau had filed nominations as dummy candidates, which were rejected due to form AB and technical reasons. Two candidates had filed nominations as independent candidates, but these were also cancelled. 

This time Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has claimed all the 9 seats. AAP has fielded 4 candidates. The number of independent candidates was also limited to 50. This number was more than 60 in the last election. 

On the other hand, the number of parties contesting elections registered a fall. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has also fielded candidates from Indore-1 and Indore-5 seats.

