MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Did Not Fulfil 9 Out Of 900 Promises In His Tenure, Says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took a dig at former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath and said that he made 900 promises to the people of the state during his tenure but did not fulfil even nine of those promises.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, BJP leader and party's candidate from Indore-1, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Kamal Nath was the CM for 17 months during which he made 900 promises to the people of the state. But he didn't fulfil even nine of those promises." The BJP leader further called out Congress MP from Chhindwara and former Chief Minister's son Nakul Nath and told him to acknowledge the unfulfilled promises made to the people of the state during his father's tenure.

"Nakul Nath, look at the history of your father's tenure as the CM. Kamal Nath claimed that all the farmer's debts would be waived off, were they done? Claims were made to provide Rs 4000 allowance to unemployed youth, was it not? Did he not talk about waiving off all the debts of the women of the self-help group? Weren't claims made to regularize teachers," Vijavargiya questioned.

"Kamal Nath ji has made all these claims, the people of Madhya Pradesh have tested him and have rejected him," added the BJP leader.

This comes after Congress MP Nakul Nath hit headlines after he announced an invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath on December 7 ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The Chhindwara MP made the remark while addressing a program of outsourced employees in the district. A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

Reacting to Nakul Nath's remark, BJP spokesperson Ashish Agarwal said, "Nakul Nath wants to become the next Nath of Congress, therefore he is in a hurry. A few days ago, he had promoted the names of candidates of his own before the CWC (Congress Working Committee) list and now this time he has shown this ambition." "Nakul Nath should first tell what is his condition (referring to Congress party) on all the seven assembly seats in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. A BJP candidate there, Bunty Sahu asks a question every day to Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath. First answer it," he added.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta also reacted to the same and said, "Nakul Nath recognizes the sentiments of the people, he has got clear indications and the people of the entire state are also getting it. So on the basis of it, he has said that the result will be declared on December 3 and Kamal Nath would swearing-in on December 7." Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

