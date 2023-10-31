 Burning Issues in Bhopal Central Assembly Constituency: Bad roads, damaged drains, irregular water supply
10 Number Traders’ Association president Anand Soni said, “Roads and drains are major issues. Roads specially in MP Nagar, Jahangirabad, Jinsi are bad. Drains are damaged. So, new MLA will have to address these things.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poor roads, damaged drains and irregular water supply are problems, which people have raised in Bhopal Central Assembly constituency that comprises new and old parts of Bhopal.

The water supply pipes laid in Kolar, Chuna Bhatti area are damaged. This disrupts water supply in the constituency. Roads in areas of MP Nagar, Jahangirabad, Jinsi are in bad shape.

Manisha Market Traders’ Association president Rekha Khanwilkar said, “Liquor issue is also a main issue. We had protested against opening of liquor shop in Manisha Market. It was not opened in market. But it has been opened at bus terminal leading to traffic problem. However, anti-liquor campaign was launched all over state capital.”

BJP candidate Dhruvanarain Singh said, “I have assured people of laying better roads and drains, which are in pathetic condition due to neglect in last 5 years. Therefore, people are raising these issue wherever I am going.”

Congress candidate Arif Masood said, “I have done much more in my constituency. Be it roads, drains we have focused on all during last 5 years. The issues, which public are raising pertain to incomplete work. I will look into it after elections.”

