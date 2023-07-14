Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Make Roads Safer For Motorists; To Work On Black Spots & Bad Speed-Breakers

FPJ Photo

In order to make Navi Mumbai roads safe for vehicles, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will take a slew of measures. Apart from studying black spots or accident-prone stretches, it will also work on unscientific speed-breakers.

In a review meeting of road safety measures, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar told authorities from NMMC, Traffic Police, Regional Transport Office and Public Works Department to pay special attention to the accident-prone areas.

Speed breakers need to be of correct size a per rules

The municipal commissioner emphasized that the technical details of the speed-breakers installed on the roads should be checked for correct size as per the rules with special attention to accident-prone areas.

During the review meeting with the Road Safety Committee formed on the line of the Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transport System (DIMTS) by NMMC, the chairman of the committee and Municipal Commissioner Narvekar suggested studying the accident-prone areas (black spots) at the local level and taking necessary measures on priority to prevent accidents.

The meeting was also attended by City Engineer Sanjay Desai, DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Hemangi Patil, Expert Professor of IIT Mumbai KV K Rao among others.

Read Also Bombay HC Asks BMC To Reply On Repair Works Of Aarey Roads

Palm Beach Marg is accident-prone road

Palm Beach Marg in Navi Mumbai, a favourite among motorists, is prone to accidents. The NMMC took a number of measures to prevent mishaps, consequently the number of accidents dropped this year in comparison to last year, informed DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade.

“Since overspeeding is one of the main reasons for accidents on Palm Beach Road, the work of installing automatic high-speed detection CCTV at the major black spot on the Palm Beach road is in progress,” informed Sanjay Desai, City Engineer of NMMC.

Detailed study of accident prone areas with Google maps

During the meeting, the civic chief directed a detailed technical study of the places where accidents occurred in the last 5 years with the help of Google Maps and ordered measures be taken to prevent recurrence of accidents.

The civic chief Narvekar directed to check speed breakers, especially on Amra Marg which is used by over 5,000 heavy vehicles such as containers going to JNPT every day. There are an excessive number of speed breakers with unusual heights.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)