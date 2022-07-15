Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

NMMC Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspects repair works | Photo: File Image

After motorists and residents complained about potholes on roads across the city, especially along the Thane-Belapur road, NMMC Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspected the repair works here on Friday and directed the officials to carry out quality work to prevent the possibility of further repair of roads during monsoon.

Following a week-long continuous rainfall, many roads have developed craters and potholes in Navi Mumbai. The Thane-Belapur road, which receives heavy traffic most of the time has the maximum number of potholes.

On Friday, civic chief Bangar inspected the Thane-Belapur road, APMC market area, the Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul, and other areas. He assured that the potholes that develop during the heavy rainfall, will be repaired immediately. He further informed that each ward has been provided with 200 tons of the cold mix for the repair work.

While inspecting the Thane-Belapur road, Bangar instructed that the road repairs should be carried out with utmost care and quality as the traffic congestion is high on this route.

"We have already made 200 tons of cold mix available for faster road works to each ward and even ready-made concrete mix is also available," said Bangar.

He said that after July 8, the road repair work was sped up to ensure that motorists do not have problems while driving.

"From executive engineer to junior engineers are putting their effort and this has resulted in speedy road works," said Bangar.