 Bombay HC Asks BMC To Reply On Repair Works Of Aarey Roads
Bombay HC Asks BMC To Reply On Repair Works Of Aarey Roads

A local resident has sought repairs of the potholes on Aarey roads which are nearly 46 kilometers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the civic body to inform whether it will repair the internal roads of Aarey Milk Colony in suburban Goregaon by following Centre’s norms laid for the construction of roads in forest lands. 

Court Was Hearing Petition Seeking Pothole Repairs

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor asked the BMC while hearing a petition by Binod Agarwal, a local resident, seeking repairs of the potholes on Aarey roads which are nearly 46 kilometers. 

BMC Assures Roadworks Will Be Done

BMC Advocate Joel Carlos said it will take to repair the roads since a tender will have to be floated. The HC meanwhile asked the BMC to reply whether Centre’s directions will be followed or not. 

