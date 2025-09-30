 Maharashtra Govt Hosts Exhibition Of Rare Gandhi And Shastri Documents In Mulund
Maharashtra Govt Hosts Exhibition Of Rare Gandhi And Shastri Documents In Mulund

Cultural affairs minister Adv. Ashish Shelar urged citizens to visit and view these valuable documents at the Maharashtra Seva Sangh, Pandit Nehru Road, Indira Nagar, Mulund (W). It will be open till 5.00 p.m. on Wednesdsay (Oc1 1).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Hosts Exhibition Of Rare Gandhi And Shastri Documents In Mulund | X/@ShelarAshish

The state government has opened an exhibition of important documents related to  Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Cultural affairs minister Adv. Ashish Shelar urged citizens to visit and view these valuable documents at the Maharashtra Seva Sangh, Pandit Nehru Road, Indira Nagar,  Mulund (W). It will be open till 5.00 p.m. on Wednesdsay (Oc1 1).

The exhibition showcases rare photographs, letters and other important documents of Gandhi and Shastri. The state government possesses around 17.5 crore such documents. To ensure their proper preservation, the government is establishing an Archives Building in BKC. These documents will be made accessible not only to researchers but also to the general public.

"These are part of our rich heritage, and everyone should definitely see them,"  Shelar said. 

