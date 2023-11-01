MP Elections 2023: 'Congress Doesn't Know How To Respect Daughters And Mothers', Says CM Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Congress, claiming that the grand old party "does not know how to respect daughters and mothers." CM Chouhan also lashed out at Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh for terming Kanya Bhoj a "drama".

"In every political event, we do puja of our daughters and 'Kanya Bhoj' but Congress doesn't like this...When I organised 'Kanya Bhoj', Digvijaya Singh said that CM is doing drama...Congress doesn't know how to respect daughters and mothers..." CM Chouhan said while addressing a gathering in Indore.

CM Chouhan has taken potshots at former CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath alleging that Nath had defamed the state.

"Madhya Pradesh is not Kamal Nath's state. He does not have affection for the state. He defames Madhya Pradesh. Calling Madhya Pradesh a 'chaupat pradesh' is an insult to the state and the people of the state. If you (Nath) have political enmity with me, you should target me but why do you insult Madhya Pradesh?" the CM said.

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has claimed that many people from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were going to join the Congress party.

Nath made the remark while speaking to reporters in the state capital, Bhopal on Tuesday.

"Many people from the BJP are going to join Congress and they will all support the truth. They understand the sentiments of the voters of Madhya Pradesh so they wanted to join the Congress party," Nath said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

