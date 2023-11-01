Indore Crime: Minor Boy Threatens Class 7 Girl Of Acid Attack, Booked

Acid Attack | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy was booked for molesting a class 7 girl while she was returning from a garba function in the Annapurna area, police said on Wednesday. The accused also threatened her to throw acid on her face when she refused to give her mobile number to him.

Annpurna police station in-charge Sanju Kamble said that the girl along with her parents approached the police station and lodged a complaint that she was returning from a garba function on October 21 when a 17-year-old boy stopped her and held her hand with bad intention. He was asking for her mobile number. The girl then cried for help and her father reached there. The accused minor boy however managed to flee the spot.

The girl stated in her complaint that when she was alone at her home on October 30, the accused reached there and he again told her to share her mobile number. When the girl refused for the same, the accused used abusive words for her and threatened her that he would throw acid on her face. The police have registered a case against the boy and started a search for him.