 Indore: DAVV Ex-VC, Professors To Search Vehicles At Checkpoints
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heads and professors of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), who have been roped into poll duty, have complained to vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain about they being given work below their ranks.

Like police personnel, heads of various teaching departments, professors and ex-VC Ashutosh Mishra are searching cars at different checkpoints while the district election office has put them in static surveillance work.

The static surveillance team puts check posts at expenditure-sensitive pockets/hamlets and keeps watch on the movement of illicit liquor, items of bribe, or large amounts of cash, arms and ammunition and also the movement of antisocial elements in their area.

Those deployed on poll duty have asked the VC to write district election officer Ilayaraja T for change, if not cancel their, their profile for election duty.

The VC assured them of talking to the district election officer.

Previously, the VC wrote a letter to Ilayaraja requesting not to engage 62 of the university’s key teaching and non-teaching employees in poll duty as they are doing important academic and administrative related works.

A list with names of the 62 officials, mostly heads and professors, was also provided to the district election office. However, the district election office still picked up most of the names in the list and engaged them in poll duty.

