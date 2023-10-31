Bhopal: Social Media Nudges Out Graffiti, Flex Banners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wall graffiti, hoardings, and flex banners, which were once staples of political campaigning, have witnessed a sharp decline in popularity. This shift has had a significant impact on businesses associated with these traditional campaign tools, as they face a noticeable decline in orders and revenue.

This change in campaign strategy highlights the increasing importance of social media and digital platforms in political advertising, as politicians and parties turn to these modern tools to reach a wider audience and engage with voters in the current political landscape.

Imran Khan, a painter and graffiti designer, expressed his concerns to the Free Press, stating that they have seen a drastic reduction in orders for graffiti and wall paintings. He said, “We are receiving fewer orders for graffiti or wall painting nowadays compared to what we used to receive. It’s evident that this election season is not generating as much business as in previous elections.” Vicky Rathod, a business owner specializing in printing, shared a similar sentiment. He revealed that they no longer receive as many requests for campaign materials.

Comparatively we are not receiving many orders for flex, hoardings or any such campaign materials; there is a little decline in these orders. But interestingly, we continue to receive a substantial number of orders for pamphlets, said Vicky.

