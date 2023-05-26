Indore: ‘Confusion’ between WCD Dept & post office…and over a lakh certificates show pending under ‘Ladli Lakshmi Yojna’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lack of coordination between the Women and Child Development Department and Postal Department has created confusion about the payment disbursed under Ladli Lakshmi Scheme and issued national savings certificates.

About 1,39,786 NSCs have been issued by the department over the payment of Rs 84.84 crore across the state. However, the department records showed that over a lakh NSC’s are still pending.

The department officials believe that it is due to non updated data by the departments on the portal. It also includes the NSC of Indore district i.e. 168 and Rs 10 lakh is due. However, the officials claimed that the pendency is shown only due to confusion and updated data.

The letter issued by Ram Rao Bhonsle, commissioner, women and child development department, reads that lakhs of funds allotted to the concerned beneficiaries of the year 2007 to year 2014 have not been updated to the directorate.

From the year 2014-15, the amount received is being deposited in the fund from the district level. NSC is to be issued after the plan’s maturity. However, 168 NCS from the city and 1,39,786 NCS from the state are still pending.

Bhonsle quoted, “On review, it has been found that the information submitted on the portal from the district level is not being updated, due to which the number and amount of pending NSCs remain unchanged after the payment of the NSCs which were presented in the post office. Because of this, the number and actual amount of NSC currently pending in the post office is not known.”

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur in grip of severe heatwave

Details of NCS pendency in Division

Districts No of Pending NCS Pending Funds (in crore)

Khargone 11260 6.76

Khandwa 7241 4.33

Dhar 3959 2.38

Badwani 3765 2.26

Jhabua 1339 0.80

Alirajpur 1145 0.69

Indore 168 0.10

Burhanpur 31 0.02

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Parashari river deepening work picks up speed in Ganj Basoda