 Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur in grip of severe heatwave
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur in grip of severe heatwave

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur in grip of severe heatwave

The adverse weather conditions affected the normal life.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 08:11 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city has been in grip of blistering heat-wave for the past few days, since mercury has remained above 44-45 degrees Celsius, according to weather office.

The thoroughfares in the city, which otherwise remain busy, wear a deserted look in the day because of severe heat-wave conditions, and the nights offer no relief. The adverse weather conditions affected the normal life.

According to RS Parihar of the weather office, temperatures hover between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius even after sunset.

Nights become cold after 9pm. Since temperature increases at night, people are using coolers and air-conditioners.Consequently, the power supply system has gone awry.

At many places, transformers have gone out of order and wires burnt.

On Wednesday night, electricity went off several times because of snags at the power station on Saunra road in Chhatarpur.

Apart from that, there are low voltage problems in Chowk Bazar, Galla Mandi, Hatwara and other areas in the city.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Indore, Bhopal & Gwalior likely to get rains on Day 1 of Nautapa
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Adityanath chairs review meeting, issues instructions to officials

CM Adityanath chairs review meeting, issues instructions to officials

Madhya Pradesh: Rehli girl bags 8th position in MP board Class 12 exams 2023

Madhya Pradesh: Rehli girl bags 8th position in MP board Class 12 exams 2023

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur in grip of severe heatwave

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur in grip of severe heatwave

Madhya Pradesh: Parashari river deepening work picks up speed in Ganj Basoda

Madhya Pradesh: Parashari river deepening work picks up speed in Ganj Basoda

Samaritans students excel in MP Board class 10, 12 exams in Narmadapuram

Samaritans students excel in MP Board class 10, 12 exams in Narmadapuram