Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur in grip of severe heatwave

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city has been in grip of blistering heat-wave for the past few days, since mercury has remained above 44-45 degrees Celsius, according to weather office.

The thoroughfares in the city, which otherwise remain busy, wear a deserted look in the day because of severe heat-wave conditions, and the nights offer no relief. The adverse weather conditions affected the normal life.

According to RS Parihar of the weather office, temperatures hover between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius even after sunset.

Nights become cold after 9pm. Since temperature increases at night, people are using coolers and air-conditioners.Consequently, the power supply system has gone awry.

At many places, transformers have gone out of order and wires burnt.

On Wednesday night, electricity went off several times because of snags at the power station on Saunra road in Chhatarpur.

Apart from that, there are low voltage problems in Chowk Bazar, Galla Mandi, Hatwara and other areas in the city.