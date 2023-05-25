MP Weather Update: Indore, Bhopal & Gwalior likely to get rains on Day 1 of Nautapa

Representative Imgae

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several cities of states like Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram and Gwalior are likely to receive rain on first day of Nautapa on Thursday.

Weatherman predicts parts of Madhya Pradesh may witness rains and storms as a consequence of disturbance in western climatic patterns, which may result into change in weather in first week of June.

Sea Cyclones seem to be the reasons...

As per Nai Dunia report , Senior Meteorologist HS Pandey that the cyclones being created in the oceans are responsible for bringing humidity to the state which is precipitating as rains. Also, western disturbance is still active which can remain the same till May end.

Today, it may rain in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Baitul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khorgone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Shyopur Kalan, SIngrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Katni, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh,Sagar, Chatarpur, Teekamgarh and Niwadi.

Khajuraho remains the hottest

Earlier on Wednesday, it poured in Gwalior and Seoni. On the other hand, Khajuraho and Narsimhpur remained hottest for the fourth consecutive day with 45 degrees Celsius. Whereas, Shivpuri recorded 44, Narsinghpur 43.6, Rewa-Sidhi 43.4 degrees Celsius. Similarly, 42.6 in damoh, 42.5 in Naugaon, 42.2 in Guna, 42.1 in Umaria-Khandwa, 42 in Malanjkhand, 41.7 in Satna-Bhopla, 41.6 in Khargone, 41.3 in Sagar, 41.2 in Ratlam-Mandla, 40.8 in raisen-Chindara. It was 40.5 degree inGwalior, 40.2 degrees in Dhar. Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature of 34.2 degree Celsius, while Indore recorded 38.6 degrees Celsius. The weather changed in Betul, Seoni, narmadapuram, Ujjain on Wednesday. Due to this, the temperature here remained below 40 degrees.

Weather in Bhopal...

There are possibilities of rains in Bhopal since May 25 to 28. Also, temperature may decrease down.

MP usually gets heated-up, this time it’s opposite

Meteorological scientist Pandey said the usually, pre-monsoon activities are noticed from March to May, but this time even after March and April, rains, hail and storm is being witnessed and observing current weather, it is estimated that weather would remain same the whole May which is contradicting the normal weather trends in the state.

As per the records of last 10 years, mercury in Gwalior and Bhopal raised upto 47 and 46 respectively. Currently, temperature in other cities like Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior is around 40-42 degrees Celsius but winds are still blowing.

