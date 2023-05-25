 Madhya Pradesh: Transfer of properties a tough nut to crack for residents of Aadhartaal tehsil
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Transfer of properties and demarcation of lands is a difficult chapter for the residents of Aadhartaal tehsil of Jabalpur, the locals alleged on Wednesday. The locals added that they are forced to run from pillar to post for demarcation of lands.

Omprakash Singh (65), a native of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, who currently resides in the Aadhartaal tehsil of Jabalpur, narrated his ordeal before the media, by stating that he has constantly been visiting the tehsil office from the past six months for the demarcation of his land in Aadhartaal tehsil. He further alleged that despite orders being issued by the former tehsildar Sandeep Singh, the demarcation works of his land have still not been done.

He added that he listed his grievance on the CM helpline portal, after which he was assured of redressal. However, even after this, his works were limited just to papers, while no work was done on ground. Several other persons share the same saga as that of Singh, who alleged that the Patwaris are exercising negligence in demarcation works of their land. Several machines are also out of order in the Aadhartaal tehsil, owing to which the pendency of the demarcation works is increasing day by day, they said.

