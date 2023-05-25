Madhya Pradesh: Shri Hanumant Katha delivered by Dhirendra Shastri ends in Sagar

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): “A guru (preceptor) is the alpha and the omega. He has no beginning or ending points. Shri Hanumant Katha is all about the purest relation between a preceptor and his disciple”, said the religious preacher Pandit Dhirendra Shastri on the last day of the Shri Hanumant Katha in Jaisinagar located in Surkhi constituency. On the occasion, Aakash Rajput, son of state Revenue and transport minister Govind Singh Rajput was also present, who sought Shastri’s blessings and expressed gratitude towards him.

It is noteworthy that when Rajput had got married, he had pleaded with Shastri to deliver a sermon in the Surkhi constituency, which Shastri had promised to abide by. The Hanumant Katha was held for a total of three days in Jaisinagar, which witnessed a footfall of lakhs of devotees. Shastri also lauded the arrangements ensured on the occasion.

On the final day of the Hanumant Katha, Rajput fed sweets to Shastri and sought his blessings. He also said that an ideal preceptor does not refer to the books but teaches straight from his/her heart. Adding to the statements, he said that in Kaliyuga, a preceptor is tantamount to God, who is present around all of us and must be regarded always.