Madhya Pradesh: CM’s wife comes to tribal youth’s aid

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) went to the Nayagaon area in search of a man involved in harassing a community health officer (CHO) in Panihar.

In the process, he came across an ailing tribal youth Inder Singh who went to Bina for work four months ago, but the contractor him left to the village because of illness.

Inder Singh cannot either see or hear, and he has no money for treatment, so Patel made a video of the man and posted it on social media.

On Tuesday morning, when wife of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sadhna Singh Chouhan, came across the video clip, she contacted Patel over the phone and took feedback on the tribal youth.

She said since it was the birthday of her son Kartikey, she wanted to provide treatment to the youth.

Afterwards, she called up the superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital Dr RKS Dhakad and told him to get the youth admitted and treat him.

Dr Dhakad informed her that an Ayushman card was made for Inder Singh and he was undergoing treatment.