Madhya Pradesh: Parashari river deepening work picks up speed in Ganj Basoda

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The deepening work of Parashari river, being done through Nagar Palika Parishad, has picked up speed.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Rai, chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika Nishant Singh Thakur, Tehsildar Manish Jaishwal decided to dig both sides of the bridge across Parashari river at Bedankhedi.

On Thursday, three JCV machines were deployed to deepen the river. President of a voluntary organisation Panchtatva Surendra Singh Dangi, Pramod Rajput, Vijay Agarwal and other officials of Nagar Palika were present at the event.

The residents of the city are cooperating in deepening and beautification work of the river.

Journalists, people’s representatives and social workers contributed money for the project.

Once the deepening work is over, the river will properly flow. The deepening will also be dune near Tyonda road.

The officials of Nagar Palika said their aim was to bring the river back in its old form.

Read Also Samaritans students excel in MP Board class 10, 12 exams in Narmadapuram