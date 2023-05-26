Samaritans students excel in MP Board class 10, 12 exams in Narmadapuram

Representational Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Samaritans School in the city have again excelled in the class 10 and class 12 examinations conducted by the MP Board whose results were declared on Thursday.

A student of class 10 from the Jumerati branch of the school Arya Gupta got 491 out of 500 and achieved fourth position in the state merit list.

Similarly, a student of the Makhannagar branch of Samaritans School, Priyanhi Jain, got the second position in the district merit list.

Cent percent students of both branches of the school passed in the board examination.

After the announcement of the results, director of the school Ashutosh Sharma, two principals, Nidhi Dubey and Jagriti Singh and other teachers congratulated the students.

Credit goes to teachers: Arya

Delighted by the results, Arya Gupta has said the credit for her success goes to her teachers. Without their help, she would have achieved it, she said, adding that she was preparing for IIT.

Results of Jumerati branch

Sixteen students took the class 12 examinations and 14 got first division and two second division.

Nineteen students took the class 10 examinations and 18 got first division and one second division.

Credit goes to teachers: Arya

After getting fourth position in the merit list in the state, Arya has said the credit goes to her teachers. She could not have made it without their guidance, she said, adding that she was preparing for IIT.

Class 12 results

Manaswini Diwedi 93%

Namami Rajoria 91%

Shruti Devaskar 88%

Khushi Chokse 87%

Gulsifa Beg 86%

Gitika Sarathe 85%

Results of class 10

Arya Gupta 98.2%

Priyanshi Rajput 96%

Tanu Kansakar 93.4%

Karan Diwan 87%

Ronak Sharma 87%

Yogeshwari Singoria 87%

Anjneya branch results

Forty-nine students of the branch took class 12 examinations and all of them got first division. Similarly, all the 47 students of the branch, who took the class 10 exams, passed in first division.

Class 12 results

Yash Rajput 93.6%

Mahi Verma 93.2%

Vishal Sahu 90%

Class 10 results

Priyanshi Jain 96.9%

Priyanshi Meena 96.2%

Pallavi Sahu 95.4%