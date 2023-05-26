Bhopal: Girls outshine boys in Class X, XII results

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared results of Class X and Class XII, on Wednesday. The overall pass percentage (regular students) of Class X is 63.29 percent. Likewise, the pass percentage (regular students) of Class XII is 55.28 percent.

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar released the results and this year also girls have outshone boys in both the exams.

The pass percentage of Class XII has dropped by 17 percent in comparison to the last year. In 2022, the pass percentage was 72.72% and this year it is 55.28%. However, the pass percentage of Class X has seen rise of 3.75% in comparison to the preceding year. In 2022, the pass percentage for class X was 59.54% while this year it increased to 63.29%.

If the result is seen gender wise then the pass percentage of boys in Class X stood at 60.26 percent while it was 66.47% for girls. In Class XII, the pass percentage of boys stood at 52% while the pass percentage of girls was 58.75 %. In this manner, girls have outshone boys in both the results.

Talking about drop in the result of Class XII, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the students have faced the board exam for the first time as no exam was conducted during corona pandemic. This is the reason that result got affected.

The result of Class X ……………

In class 10, total 8,15,364 students (regular)—4,17,845 boys and 3,97,519 girls have appeared. Of them, 3,39,441 students including 1,56,259 boys and 1,83,182 girls GOT the first division. In the meantime, 1,30,971 private students--80,101 boys and 50,870 girls-- appeared in class X exam. Of them, 3405 students-- 1900 boys and 1505 girls-- clinched the first division.

The pass percentage of private students is 17.11 percent.

Read Also MPBSE Class XII Result: Three students make it to state merit list