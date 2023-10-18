Indore Collector Submits Report To EC On Kailash Vijayvargiya's '51k Reward' Statement

Indore: Report Sent To Election Commission On Kailash Vijayvargiya's '51k Reward' Statement, Action Unlikely |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore collector Ilayaraja T has submitted a report to the Election Commission regarding BJP leader and Indore-1 candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya’s controversial statement announcing ‘Rs 51,000 cash reward' to booth chairpersons where Congress does not get a single vote.

Speaking on the matter, Indore Collector Ilayaraja T said that the Commission had asked for the investigation report, which he had sent on Tuesday. “Now the Election Commission will take the decision. The Chief Electoral Officer has also confirmed receiving the report,” he added.

The Election Commission will take action only if it is proved that Vijayvargiya made the statement while addressing voters' gathering. If the remark is found to be of worker's meet, there'll be most likely no case against him.

However, former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that the incident happened before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, hence it is outside the jurisdiction of the Commission. No action is likely against Vijayvargiya in the matter though the Commission may issue an advisory.

EC Action If Statement Made While Addressing Voters

A complaint was made to the Commission against the senior BJP leader after the implementation of the code of conduct regarding luring voters and threatening officials, hence the Commission asked for an investigation report.

According to officials of the Chief Electoral Officer's office, the Indore Collector's report has not been seen yet. No action is likely if the statement was made during a workers’ meet, however, if it turns out to be a matter of addressing the voters' gathering, the Commission will take a decision.

What did Vijayvargiya say?

Notably, on October 6, Vijayvargiya, in his address at a gathering in Ward-5 of Indore, had said that he will give a cash reward of Rs 51,000 to the booth president where Congress will not get a single vote.