MP: Non-Hindus Banned From Garba Pandals

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Now the colour of devotion to Mother Goddess has started rising in the Garba pandals of the city. Some organising committees are appealing to non-Hindus not to come to the pandals for the safety of their mothers and sisters.

Seva Hi Sankalp, the organisation organising Garba at Nanakheda Stadium in the city, has given an open call to non-Hindus not to come to the pandal. A ban has been imposed on the entry of non-Hindus from the Garba Pandal stage to ensure that they do not take advantage of the crowd and do anything to mothers, sisters, women and daughters.

This organisation which has been hosting Garba in the Nanakheda area of Ujjain for the last many years, has also appealed to the people with a banner from the stage. It is written on this banner that entry of non-Hindus in the courtyard is prohibited.

The same appeal has been made that if other people want to come to watch Garba, then they should come with their mothers and sisters but not alone. Bahadur Singh, convener of the organisation, said that traditional and Sanatani Garba is organised by the organisation. “We are not against any society. This event is being organised so that the people coming to watch Garba can get a family atmosphere, hence if non-Hindus come then they should come with their families,” he said.

DEVOTEE COMPLAINS OF POOR ARRANGEMENTS

During Shardiya Navratri, thousands of devotees come to visit Navdurga in the world-famous Mata Gadh Kalika temple among the Shaktipeeths. But even today, for many years, the lamp garlands of Gadhkalika were neither painted nor cleaned by the district administration.

Mangesh Shrivastava, a devotee, stated that despite complaining to the SDM several times, the water cooler installed there is still defective and broken. At any time while drinking water, any devotee can become a victim of water cooler there.

Also, as per every year, this year the painting of the temple of Mata Gadhkalika which was to be done was not done by the district administration and was only painted from outside.

