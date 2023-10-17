Indore: Woman Hangs Self At Mother’s Place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her mother’s place in Kanadiya police station jurisdiction, the police said on Monday.

The woman did not leave any suicide note which could reveal as to why she committed suicide. It is said that the woman was living at her mother’s house after getting separated from her husband around 6 months ago.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Pooja, a resident of Gulmarg Colony. One of her family members said that she had been living at her mother’s house for 6 months.

The woman left two children in which the younger one lived with her and the elder one lived with her husband. Her husband lives in Burhanpur. The woman was living with her mother and father and looking for a job in the city.

Parents of Pooja had gone for work and she was alone at the house with her child. They came to the house in the evening and found Pooja hanging from the ceiling.

The family is unaware about the reason for her extreme decision and informed the police. The police began an investigation and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased.

In another incident, a 46-year-old man was found dead at Khandwa Road in Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction, police said on Monday. He died after consuming acid on Sunday.

According to the police, Vivek, a resident of Anuradha Nagar, was found dead at Khandwa Road on Sunday. Ambulance 108 took the body to the hospital. The cause behind Vivek’s consumption of acid is unclear in the preliminary investigation.

Vivek was addicted to liquor and often had arguments with his wife and parents over it. The police are investigating the case and will question the deceased family members. The body was sent for autopsy.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)