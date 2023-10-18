 MP: Tension In Rewa As Labourers Pelt Stones At Police, Set Car Afire After Colleague Stabbed
A large number of police forces have reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Tension escalated in Rewa district after a labourer was allegedly stabbed by unknown assailants on Wednesday morning. Angry over the incident, other labourers gathered and blocked the Dhekha intersection of the city. They blazed a parked car, further aggravating panic in the area.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The protesters retaliated with stones, injuring nearly a dozen cops.

According to information, the labourer was stabbed in the Civil Line police station area.

When the police reached Civil Lines police station, an argument ensued with the protesting labourers. The police dispersed the protesters by lathi charge. Meanwhile, some workers pelted stones at the police and also attacked them with sticks. In the clash, 10 policemen including TI JP Patel of the same police station and Kotwali TI Rooplal Uike were injured. There are reports of some labourers getting injured as well. A large number of police forces have reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Stone pelting at medical store

Initial information suggested that the laborer had been murdered. Due to this, a situation of chaos has arisen. It is being said that there is a Aastha Medical Store at Dhekha intersection. The incident happened when the victim labourer was standing here and the guard of the medical store asked him to move away. The labourers also pelted stones at the medical store.

