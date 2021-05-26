Indore: Collector, municipal commissioner inspect many areas to establish

Indore: Collector Manish Singh and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had a hectic Wednesday as they travelled length and breadth of the city to know Covid-19 situation on the ground and reviewed arrangements.
The duo gave verbal instructions for putting movable barricade at one side of entry point in containment areas for uninterruptable supply of basic essential items such as drinking water, milk, medicine and others.
Singh and Pal started their tour of the city from Dawa Bazaar. They then went to Marothia Bazaar, Sheetlamata Bazaar, Siyaganj, Jawahar Marg, Rajmohalla, Bada Ganapati, Jinsi, Antim Square, Malharganj, Loharpatti, Bombai Bazaar, Aada Bazaar, Rajwada, MG Road, Malwa Mill Square, Patnipura Square, Badi Bhamori, Meghdoot Garden, MR 10 Road, Scheme Number 54, Scheme Number 74, Bapat Square and others areas.
The duo also spoke to residents of New Rajmohalla and Scheme 74 which are containment areas. The residents told the duo officials that water tankers could not come inside the colony due to barricades. They also stated that they face difficulty in supply of milk and medicines also due to barricades. To this, Pal instructed IMC officials to put moveable barricades at one side of the entry point.
She also directed officials to meet families living in the containment areas on daily basis and ensure that they do not have any problem in getting basic and essential items like ration, milk, medicines and drinking water.
All the zonal officers, CSI, assistant revenue officers, PHE officials were directed by Pal to keep in touch with the residents in the containment areas and to resolve the problems in case of any inconvenience.
