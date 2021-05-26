Indore: Collector, municipal commissioner inspect many areas to establish

Indore: Collector Manish Singh and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had a hectic Wednesday as they travelled length and breadth of the city to know Covid-19 situation on the ground and reviewed arrangements.

The duo gave verbal instructions for putting movable barricade at one side of entry point in containment areas for uninterruptable supply of basic essential items such as drinking water, milk, medicine and others.

Singh and Pal started their tour of the city from Dawa Bazaar. They then went to Marothia Bazaar, Sheetlamata Bazaar, Siyaganj, Jawahar Marg, Rajmohalla, Bada Ganapati, Jinsi, Antim Square, Malharganj, Loharpatti, Bombai Bazaar, Aada Bazaar, Rajwada, MG Road, Malwa Mill Square, Patnipura Square, Badi Bhamori, Meghdoot Garden, MR 10 Road, Scheme Number 54, Scheme Number 74, Bapat Square and others areas.