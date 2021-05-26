Indore: No more breathless, SDM's efforts yield results

Mhow: On Wednesday, an oxygen generator plant started operating in Madhya Bharat hospital, Mhow. It is the only government hospital in the entire Indore division to have its own oxygen generator plant.

Earlier, the hospital did not have advanced equipment and residents, in case of serious ailments, had to be rushed to Indore hospitals. However, following the relentless efforts of Mhow SDM, Abhilash Mishra, the hospital today has advanced medical equipment, advanced ICU units, ventilators. Moreover, the SDM was instrumental in setting up a 100-bed covid care centre in a short span of time.

With the launch of this oxygen plant, the hospital services will be further bolstered. The plant has a capacity of 100 jumbo cylinders and can fill 125 oxygen cylinders per day.

Hospital in-charge Dr HR Verma said, “The number of patients admitted in the covid centre at this hospital has come down and they too will be discharged in a few days.”

He further added that, “Along with this, the hospital will soon get a full-fledged pathological laboratory and preparations for this also have been made. With the commissioning of the laboratory, people of the tehsil will be able to get 136 tests done free of cost. It will be a great boon for the poor population of Mhow tehsil."