Indore: 'Cleanliness Lover' Asheesh Singh Takes Charge As Collector, But City Will Remember Illayaraja T As 'Trouble Shooter'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Indore Collector Asheesh Singh took charge of the office shortly after the transfer order on Friday evening.

The IAS officer of the 2010 batch, Asheesh Singh, was earlier posted as the Bhopal Collector and has replaced Illayaraja T in Indore.

After assuming the charge, Singh said he will hold a meeting with the public representatives to discuss the city's problems, like traffic, water logging during the rain, the development of master plan roads, etc., and will try to address them as a priority.

Ilayaraja Twill will be remembered as a sensitive and troubleshooting collector.

Indore's new collector, Asheesh Singh, is known as the torchbearer of cleanliness in the district. Under his leadership as CEO of the Indore District Panchayat, the district was the first in the country to be declared open defecation-free (ODF) in 2016.

However, outgoing collector Ilayaraja T will always be remembered as a ‘peoples’ collector for his humane and sensitive approach and the ability to resolve crises. During a minor administrative reshuffle on Friday, the state government transferred seven IAS officers. Accordingly, Singh has been posted as the collector of the district.

However, he is not new for the district, as he was posted as the CEO of the District Panchayat in 2016 and Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation in May 2018. When he was posted here as CEO of District Panchayat, he did outstanding work under the Swachh Bharat mission launched on October 2, 2014.

Later, under his leadership as Commissioner of the IMC, the city maintained the prestigious title of the cleanest city in the country. On the other hand, outgoing collector Ilayaraja T always showed his competency in times of crisis. He proved it during the Baleshwar Mahadev Temple tragedy, wherein 36 people died, and recently at the time of the drivers’ strike by restoring the supply of petrol and diesel in the district within 10 to 12 hours. He has been posted as the managing director of MP Tourism Corporation.