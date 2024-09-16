 Indore: Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death By Group Of Miscreants Over Year-Old Enmity
The accused also stabbed two of his friends, one of whom was admitted to the hospital.

Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12th class student was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants at a Ganpati Bhandara over one year-old enmity in Indore on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Hira Nagar police station area on Sunday night. The accused also stabbed two of his friends, one of whom was admitted to the hospital.

Police have detained all the accused involved in the incident, and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Abhijit (20), son of Yashpal Yadav, a resident of Gauri Nagar. The incident took place in Gauri Nagar during a Bhandara organised for Ganesh Utsav.

Family members said that Abhijit had gone to the Bhandara, where he got into an altercation with a group of eight miscreants. Abhijit was fatally stabbed during the dispute, while his friend, Saurabh, was also severely injured.

Abhijit was stabbed in the chest and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His maternal uncle said that Abhijit and his friends had a dispute with the accused about a year ago, but the matter had been resolved. However, the accused returned with a plan, bringing knives to the pandal, where they attacked Abhijit and his friends.

Abhijit’s father is a farmer who lives in Ashok Nagar district. Abhijit had been living in the city for his studies for the past few years.

