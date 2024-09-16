Indore: 72-Year-Old, Another Man Jailed For Raping Mentally Disabled Minor

The court sentenced a 72-year-old and a 48-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged minor girl | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court sentenced a 72-year-old and a 48-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged minor girl. The incident came to light four months later when the victim's health deteriorated.

Court of 13th Additional Sessions and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Surekha Mishra pronounced the verdict in a case related to Kishanganj Police Station. Accused Chetandas age 72 years and Shivnarayan age 48 years were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case was pleaded by Special Public Prosecutor Sushila Rathore. The court has recommended compensation of Rs 1,50,000 to the minor victim. The court wrote in its decision that the accused kidnapped a mentally challenged minor girl and established physical relations with her.

If such acts committed by the accused are considered liberally, it will have an adverse effect on the society. The victim girl's brother filed a report that the girl and her mother's mental condition is not good. Her mother and younger sister both live alone at home.

On December 29 2021, when his younger sister started vomiting, he took her to the village ASHA worker. After checking, the ASHA worker told that she was pregnant.

Later, on being asked, the girl told them that about four months ago when she was alone at home in the afternoon, Chetan Bairagi and Shiva Mali took her Shiva's farm and raped her and threatened to kill her if she told about the incident to anyone and then took her home.

The victim said his sister's mental condition is not good and she does not speak much. On the report of the girl's brother, a case was registered at Kishanganj Police Station and the matter was investigated. After investigation, the police presented the challan in the court, on which the court has sentenced the accused.