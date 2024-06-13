Indore: City Weather Takes U-Turn After Hot Day, Intermittent Rains, Thunderstorm With Gusty Winds Turn Evening Pleasant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following a hot day, the cityís weather took a U-Turn on Wednesday as the intermittent rains, in many parts of the city, surprised residents and caught those on the roads off-guard and left them drenched.

The city also witnessed a thunderstorm with gusty winds which were blowing at a speed of 38 kilometres per hour.

The sudden change in weather conditions has provided relief to the residents from hot and humid conditions. Meanwhile, the officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that similar conditions will prevail for two more days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and neighbourhood and another over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from East Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland and another north-south trough runs roughly along 86∞E to the north of Lat 22∞N in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly/southerly winds are prevailing from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states in lower tropospheric levels," Met officials said.

Under the influence of these systems, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) are very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days.

The rain started on Wednesday evening and continued for an hour with varying intensities in different parts of the city, but the meteorological office at the city airport recorded no rainfall till evening.

The rainfall in the evening also turned the cityís weather cool as the temperature dropped a couple of degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal.

Monsoon reaches Chhattisgarh, likely to take a break

According to Met officials, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Telangana, and some more parts of Chhattisgarh. The Northern limit of the monsoon continues to pass through Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram, and Islampur.

ìConditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and northwest Bay of Bengal during next 3-4 days. However, it will take time before arriving Madhya Pradesh due to the anti-cyclonic circulation to be established in the northeastern part of the country,î the official said.