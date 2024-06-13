MP Weather Update: Cloudy Weather Brings Relief In Bhopal, Wait For Monsoon Continues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as cloudy weather conditions brought relief from excruciating heat in Bhopal and many other cities of state, heatwave conditions sweeping Khajuraho, Bijawar (Chhattarpur) and Prithvipur (Niwari) continued unabated on Wednesday. More than one dozen places in the state recorded a maximum temperature above 42 degrees Celsius.

Khajuraho on the day battled sweltering heat at 45.4 degrees Celsius after recording a 4 degree jump in maximum temperature in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Bijawar recorded a rise in day temperature by 5.5 degree Celsius where the day temperature settled at 45.3 degrees Celsius. Prithvipur recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. Bhopal's maximum temperature settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius on the day.

Meanwhile, in more than one dozen places maximum temperature hovered between 32 and 39 degrees Celsius. Sehore recorded maximum temperature at 39.1 deg/Cel, Narsinghpur 38.6, Ujjain 36.6, Khandwa 36.5, Ratlam 36.2, Chhindwara 35.9, Indore 35.8, Dhar 34.6 and Betul 32.7 degrees Celsius.

As far as thunder storm activities are concerned then they are likely to prevail in several places of the state. Rainfall activities were recorded at three stations including Dhar 81.8 degrees Celsius, Chhindwara 15.9 degrees Celsius.

Weather department said that for monsoon onset, Madhya Pradesh will have to wait for a few more days. As of now, Monsoon is expected to reach Odisha.

Place Deg/Cel

Khajuraho 45.4

Bijawar 45.3

Prithvipur 45

Gwalior 44.6

Naugaon 44.6

Rewa 44.2

Satna 44.1

Sidhi 43.8

Damoh 43.5

Umaria 42.4

Sagar 41.5

Jabalpur 41.4

Rajgarh 41.3

Tikamgarh 41