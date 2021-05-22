Indore: City, villages to be divided into Red, Yellow and Green zones depending on the number of Covid cases

Indore: To eradicate corona infection from the district by May 31 and begin the process of unlocking from June 1, the district administration is working on a strategy to contain the infection. As part of the plan, urban and rural areas will be categorised into three zones - Red, Yellow and Green - depending on the number of corona cases.
The new strategy was discussed at a meeting of top revenue and IMC officials on Saturday, and the details are being fine-tuned and would be put into effect in a day or two.
Later, talking to the media , collector Singh said urban and rural areas would be placed in Red, Yellow or Green zones depending on the number of positive corona cases. In rural areas is there are five or above cases in a village, then that village would be declared as Red zone and would be declared as containment area. The positive patients would be evacuated and admitted to Covid Care Centres.
All movements will be restricted in this area. In case the village has two to three positive cases, it will be declared a Yellow zone and there will be some restrictions in movement in the area and if there are no cases then it would be marked as a Green zone and there would be no restrictions in this area.
A similar pattern would be followed in the city also. The Red zones of the city would be declared as micro containment areas. In such areas, there will be only one entry and exit gate and there would be strict barricading. The same would be the case with Yellow zones. The Green zones would be free from all restrictions and the process of unlocking would start in these areas.
Earlier, Singh went to IMC ward 32 and 34 and met the members of the Ward Crisis Management Committee and got feedback on the status of corona infection in the wards.
