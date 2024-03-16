Indore: City Squares Hub For Traffic Violations

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city has grown by leaps and bounds in recent times and is now known across the nation and the world for its impeccable record in many areas. Yet, one problem that has defied all solutions is the traffic problem that has in fact grown to enormous proportions in tandem with the development of the city and the population explosion witnessed in the last few years.

Two major areas that need urgent attention of authorities are of traffic jams and violation of traffic rules at will which can be stopped by better traffic police deployment and traffic management along with strict action against violators. Free Press surveyed the city and picked out a few such places that witness a large volume of traffic leading to numerous traffic violations and traffic nuisance, These are Geeta Bhawan Square, Shivaji Vatika, Navlakha Square, Malwa Mill Square, LIG Square, Vijay Nagar Square, Sayaji Square, Luvkush Square and others.

GEETA BHAWAN SQUARE

Problem: People come from the wrong side from the road adjacent to the Petrol Pump on the AB Rood from the St Paul side to Geeta Bhawan Square leading to frequent traffic jams and mishaps when they try to cross the Square.

Solution: A barrier and signboards must be installed on the road cautioning those coming from the wrong side.

Shivaji Vatika Square

PROBLEM: At the left turn on AB Road towards the Income tax Office side, many two-wheelers jump the red light from there when the signal towards MY Hospital gets green. People also use this side of the road for jumping signals and to go towards the road going towards the back side of MYCC.

SOLUTION: The divider in front of the road at Income Tax office should be extended towards the square side.

Navlakha Square

PROBLEM: At Navlakha Square, people coming from Azad Nagar and wanting to proceed towards Bhawarkuan or Janki Nagar often get confused with the signal since it is at a very far distance and many times they jump the red light in confusion.

SOLUTION: The signal must be installed near the stoppage so that commuters halting there are able to clearly see the traffic lights.

Malwa Mill Square

PROBLEM: Five roads converge on this busy intersection but there are no signals. This leads to daily traffic jams and sometimes accidents or minor collisions of vehicles also occur.

SOLUTION: A proper rotary is needed at the square along with traffic signal.

LIG Square

PROBLEM: At LIG Square, a divider has been put in place on the left turn (at the road from Industry House) which is used by commuters to go towards Patnipura. However, the commuters use this portion of the road to skip traffic signals and jump red lights. People take turn at the left turn and move towards MR 9 jumping the signal.

SOLUTION: The divider should be removed completely and the left turn lane should remain open for commuters.

Vijay Nagar Square

PROBLEM: At Vijay Nagar Square, earlier there was rotary which facilitated smooth traffic movement. However, now there are two Metro pillars at the square due to which people coming from Sayaji Square get confused and move in an unorganised manner which causes inconvenience to the commuters.

SOLUTION: A rotary is a must at the square along with a proper signal.

Luvkush Square

PROBLEM: At Luvkush Square, due to the construction work of the Metro project the signal is messed up and people keep on jumping signal. Many accidents occur at the square due to such violations.

SOLUTION: Dividers must be made separating the turns at the square.