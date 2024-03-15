Indore: Screen Crime Replicated In Reality, Jilted Lover Administers ‘Contagious’ Jab To Woman

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover and his friend were arrested for allegedly administering ‘contagious blood’ through injection to a woman while she was on her way home in the Sarafa area on Friday. Interestingly, the accused was influenced by a South Indian movie in which some people administer some contagious injection to a person as revenge. However, the police are not sure whether the substance of the injection was administered or not. The liquid was sent to the laboratory to know the substance contained in the blood. The prime accused had given a contract to two people to administer the injection to the woman.

Additional DCP (Zone-4) Abhinay Vishwakarma said that a woman lodged a complaint that she is employed somewhere in the Sarafa area. On March 12, she was on her way home on her scooter when a man spread something like sugar in front of her scooter and as she stopped another person administered an injection on her waist and they fled the scene. The woman didn’t know the accused but she had told the police that a person named Kishore Kori was harassing her for more than a year and she doubted that Kishore was involved in the crime.

Police gathered information and caught Kishore, who first tried to mislead the police but later confessed to his crime. He allegedly informed the police that he and the woman live in the same area. He wanted to talk with her but she had refused. After that, he and his friend Sanjay Verma prepared a plan to take revenge on her. Later, the police caught Sanjay for his involvement in the crime.

Rs 5,000 given to two persons to administer injection

The accused informed the police that he wanted to take revenge on the girl. He got the idea to administer an injection to the woman as he was influenced by I movie, a Tamil movie in which some men administer an injection to the protagonist, who is a renowned model, to take revenge on him. As per the plan, Kishore hired two persons named Akash and Rohan and gave Rs 5,000 to them to administer the injection to the woman. After that one of them spread something like sugar on the road in the Sarafa area due to which the woman, who was going home from her office, stopped her vehicle and meanwhile another accused administered an injection on her waist and they fled the scene.

Accused took blood of beggar

Police said that the accused had taken the blood of a beggar in a syringe and kept the syringe in the refrigerator at Sanjay’s place. They said that the blood was contagious. The accused, who took money from Kishore, recced the crime scene and the movements of the victim and committed the crime after getting a chance. The police are also gathering information about the beggar from whom they had taken blood.

Complainant was attacked by two women earlier too

Ongoing investigation revealed that the complainant woman was also attacked by two women with a blade in the Chhatripura area in February 2023. Police said that Kishore was harassing the woman and had hired two women to attack her with a blade. A case was registered by the Chhatripura against the two women. Sarafa police gave information about the accused to the Chhatripura to identify the attacker women.