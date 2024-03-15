Indore: DAVV's HackHive Hackathon Set To Redefine Tech Landscape Nationwide | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya's School of Data Science and Forecasting is all set to mark a significant milestone with the launch of the inaugural edition of "HackHive" – a groundbreaking 36-hour hackathon poised to revolutionize the technological landscape. Scheduled to take place at the School of Computer Science and IT from March 16 to 17, this event promises to be a game-changer in the realm of technology in the city.

HackHive distinguishes itself with its monumental scale and ambitious vision. With unwavering support from the student-led community "techhunterssss," the event has garnered national recognition, buoyed by an endorsement from GitHub.

Participants will be presented with a unique opportunity to bring their visionary ideas to fruition under the mentorship of seasoned experts across various domains, interact with industry professionals, explore internship prospects, attend enlightening talk sessions, and more—all at no cost.

55 teams to be selected

HackHive's commitment to fostering innovation is palpable as it selects 55 teams out of 322 based on specific criteria. In a bid to promote inclusivity, the hackathon offers reserved slots and tailored mentorship initiatives to empower women and members of other communities in the tech sphere.

The hackathon will kick off at 8:00 am on March 16, with participants tasked with selecting a theme from 15 diverse problem statements spanning various technological domains. The event will span the entirety of the day and conclude on March 17 at 9:00 pm.

More than 2000 registrations

Breaking geographical barriers, HackHive transcends local confines, drawing over 2000 registrations and bringing together more than 300 participants, 20+ community partners, 15+ mentors, and 16+ judges from Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu, converging at DAVV University for this nationwide event.

"HackHive isn't merely a hackathon; it serves as a platform for learning, networking, and unlocking boundless opportunities for our youth," remarked Dr. V.B. Gupta, Professor & Head, School of Data Science and Forecasting (SDSF).

Dr.VanditHedau, Associate Professor at SDSF, echoed this sentiment, expressing excitement about the event's potential impact, stating, "HackHive isn't solely about coding; it's about nurturing a culture of innovation and empowering the next generation of tech leaders."